Singapore retailers, trade bodies raising funds for India’s Covid-19 fight

Two of Singapore‘s leading trade organisations have launched a new relief fund to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the country battles an unprecedented second wave of the deadly contagion, according to a PTI report.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), and the Little India Shopkeepers Association (LISHA) are jointly coordinating efforts by the community to support India.

SICCI has opened an ‘INDIA COVID RELIEF FUND’ account with DBS Bank with its chairman Dr T Chandroo making a clarion call on the community at large for contribution, PTI reported.