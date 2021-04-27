Karnataka to allow all e-commerce deliveries in lockdown

The Karnataka government has said that e-commerce platforms will be allowed to deliver all goods — including essential and non-essential items — during the 14-day statewide lockdown that begins on night of April 27. The guidelines also said that home-delivery of all items would be allowed across the state, to minimise loss of business for local retailers even as online marketplaces continue to operate.

The guidelines say that the state would allow delivery of “all goods through e-commerce and home delivery” without making any distinction between essential and non-essential products as states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and a few others have done over the past few weeks.