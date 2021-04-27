CAIT demands action against E-commerce majors for delivering ‘non-essentials’

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on April 27 wrote to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal seeking action against e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon for “supplying non-essential items” amid the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by several states.

“Amazon and Flipkart are making illegitimate financial gains by supplying non-essential items which have been strictly prohibited by many state administrations due to ongoing lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the traders’ body stated in its letter to Goyal.

Amidst the raging pandemic, the foreign e-commerce companies are trying to “capture the market share from small traders by defining every item as essential including mobile phones and accessories,” the CAIT alleged.