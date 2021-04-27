Chef Saransh Goila, retail tech company Fastor launch #CovidMealsforIndia

CovidMealsforIndia.com is an initiative to connect Covid-19 patients who can’t cook and require daily home-cooked meals to home chefs, volunteers, tiffin services, and delivery kitchens, who can provide these meals. It has been initiated by Chef Saransh Goila who curated a Pan India Google spreadsheet with details of various home chefs, tiffin providers, cooks, and restaurants that were crowdsourced through social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Several volunteers who had already curated regional food services lists have also contributed selflessly to this list.

Chef Saransh said, “I believe there is hope in this list, there is life. I must admit this is the most precious excel sheet I’ve worked on in my life. It’s not been easy to read messages where kids are looking for meals for parents who are stuck without help or kids who are stuck alone and don’t know how to recover solo or an entire family looking for food providers to meet their needs. What I’ve realized is that for every person who wants help one person is reaching out to help.”

Fastor, a retail-tech company, joined hands with Chef Saransh Goila for his wonderful social initiative. Team Fastor is helping in digitizing the whole platform for the food suppliers and the covid patients to easily access and get the meals delivered to them as soon as possible. Karan Sood, CEO & co-founder of Fastor said “We are extremely grateful to have joined hands with Chef Saransh in this noble initiative during these tough times for our nation. Being an innovative technology startup in the food & retail sector, this becomes our responsibility to create a center point of relief for millions affected across India. We’ve created a platform that connects the COVID-affected families with the suppliers of their locality. All the state-wise data have been converted digitally to make the process easy for the users.

To which Anmol Wadhwani, CMO & Co-Founder added, “Currently as we all know how social media has been a contact diary for most of the information for the affected patients from plasma to oxygen cylinders to tablets which is helping save lives. But the basic necessity of food supply has been a questionable thing for many families because eating healthy food is as important as the medicines and due to this initiative we are making it possible to reach as many people as we can at this time.”

The registration is a simple 3-step process where the user can search their locality, find suppliers nearby and place their orders on Whatsapp. Many of these services were already supplying meals to quarantined families. By being part of a consolidated list, they aim to help patients locate services in their area easily. The list started with focusing on metro cities that were most affected by the second wave, such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, but are now widespread across the country. These meal services come at a time when high-rises and housing societies are seeing a surge in cases.

Within 48 hours of starting the campaign, Chef Saransh was able to receive an exhilarating response, and A-listers like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, etc. have promoted the initiative on their social media platforms as well to amplify it digitally. They are hoping that their small initiative will help India recover better and come back stronger.