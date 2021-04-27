India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joins ASICS

Sport performance brand ASICS today welcomed Ravindra Jadeja, the leading all-rounder of the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings into the ASICS family.

The effervescent player who is revered by the younger generation of the country is known for his passion, pace and performance, resonating well with the AISCS brand’s motive. With ASICS’ brand philosophy of enabling A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, this partnership lends itself naturally to propagate a healthier lifestyle in order to connect with the technologically and momentum driven consumers.

Commenting on the association Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia said, “We are elated to announce our association with the stellar Ravindra Jadeja from the Indian cricket fraternity with ASICS India. Ravindra’s limitless energy & inspiring potential weave seamlessly with our brand ethos to encourage people experience the transformative power of sport, not just on the body but on the mind. Through this wonderful partnership, we endeavor to both support and encourage people to experience the transformative power sports has to change one’s life in a positive and immensely meaningful way.”

Ravindra Jadeja said, “Our aim is to improve participation of Indian youth in sports and I am confident of catalyzing a positive change in this direction with ASICS. I am excited to begin this journey with the brand and working towards unlocking the unique power of sport to uplift our minds and bodies.”

ASICS was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, athletic and SportStyle inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories. It currently has 55+ stores across India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.