Storia® Foods & Beverages unveils 360-degree ad campaign

Storia® Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of its new, exciting ad film led integrated marketing campaign “Wish it never gets over” for their range of Storia® Shakes. The campaign includes the roll out of three ad films in association with a man of many crafts — an­ actor, comedian, show anchor and a doctor Sanket Bhosale, with an interesting, humorous parody on current affairs.

The ad films are can viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6OfEyINzEg

https://youtu.be/dBj2zuK3hY0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtQH0SNsAfI

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Prime Focus Technologies while the media campaign was planned and executed by Publicis Beehive. The WINGO campaign will be supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing communication, which includes strong digital activities and engagement building influencer activity planned by Django Digital over a period of three months.

Speaking about the campaign, Vishal Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Storia® Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd said, “We, at Storia, feel a great responsibility towards our consumers because what we serve affects their health and lives directly. We are excited to reach out to our consumers this summer through our first ever 360-degree campaign, in a fun yet a very impactful way. With the ongoing pandemic, we look to lighten the mood, in a category which is already very serious and usually only promotes health. This campaign is a great way to increase significant brand consideration with our millennials and Gen Z, in a format they relate to best, parodical yet impactful.”

Commenting on the media campaign, Charles Victor, COO – Publicis Beehive said, “Through the campaign, and a strong targeted media plan, we’re looking to turn the brand into the go-to refreshment this summer. We are confident this will have a big impact on the brand.”

The ads will be further amplified with the help of ATL and social media platforms, TV during IPL, digital across OTT platforms and YouTube in key markets. Storia is looking to interact and engage with the millennial and Gen Zs in key cities to reinforce its brand building journey as India’s highest fruit content shake that gives you a complete drinking experience making them the perfect refreshment to go for this summer.

Storia Fruit Shakes are a part of the company’s portfolio of one of India’s largest range of natural, and India’s only trans-fat free shakes, having the highest fruit content (As per research done by MINTEL GNPD) in India and this campaign reinforces the company’s promise of fruitiest, tastiest and thickest shakes in town, which the consumer only wishes it never gets over. Storia Shakes are available in nine flavours with no added preservatives. The Storia shakes are available across modern trades, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and company’s D2C website.