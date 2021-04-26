Zomato, Delhivery tie up for Covid-19 humanitarian aid

Zomato Feeding India has announced a partnership with logistics company Delhivery to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need across India.

“Zomato Feeding India, our not-for-profit, has kickstarted the ‘Help Save My India’ endeavour today in association with @delhivery to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need,” Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal wrote on Twitter.

“We have already kickstarted the effort, and now need your help to raise ₹50 crores for @FeedingIndia in the next few days (hours?) to save hundreds of thousands of lives. If we raise more, we will get more oxygen. Domestic donors go here – http://zoma.to/oxygen,” he added.

Among the first responders is Urban Company, with co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal announcing on Twitter that the company will donate INR 5 lakh for the effort.

Delhivery had announced earlier that it would be providing logistical support for importing oxygen concentrators from China.