H&M pushes sustainable innovations through new YouTube series

Fast fashion retailer H&M has announced the launch of its new YouTube series, The Small Things. Featuring upbeat but educational lessons, the series spotlights innovations that nod to a more sustainable future. The debut episodes will be hosted by model Alva Claire – wearing H&M’s latest Science Story and Spring Fashion collections – and will cover key themes including; circularity, cactus-based materials, 3D garment simulation and the often overlooked elements of H&M’s sustainability mission.

The Small Things will exist solely on YouTube with the first episode launching 23rd April and new episodes published every Friday thereafter, at 2:30 pm IST.