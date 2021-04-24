Beverages Category to grow 20-25% this year: Rising demand for better-for-you, functional & nutritional drinks

2 Trends in retail stores

“One of the most important emerging trends in the category is the consumer awareness of the sugar content in the drinks. Consumers are becoming more conscious of consuming less sugar in drinks,” says Nishant Choudhary, who as General Manager leads the food categories at Le Marche, a gourmet food retailer with five flagship stores in Delhi-NCR, which is known for stocking fresh beverages that are curated as per the needs of the consumers.

“Our menu includes fresh juices, quenchers, smoothies and wellness beverages to name a few, whereas juices & drinks, water (value-added), tea & coffee are the fastest- moving beverage products at our stores in terms of their sales value,” adds Choudhary, while pointing to another emerging trend in the category. “Consumers today are keener on buying smaller or single-serve packs in comparison to the bigger packs. This is because consumers don’t want to open the seal and save the drink for consuming later; rather the mindset is to consume it at one go.”

At Magson stores, which operates 23 shops across 10 cities in the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Rajasthan, beverages constitute an important part of its product mix contributing about 5% of its overall sales. The retailer expects this number to go up in the coming years, fuelled by a steady rise in health awareness and the demand for natural, healthy, organic and premium food & beverages in Tier 1 & 2 cities.

While this trend to discover and experiment with healthier and less processed options has caught on like a wildfire in the West, it is now becoming visible in India as well. There is an increased demand for functional beverages in the mature markets. Beverages that are positioned as ‘sheer fun’ are seeing a decline. At the same time, there is an increased demand for ‘better for you’ alternatives.

“Over the years, we have observed a consistently good demand for juices, cold-pressed juices, imported water, almond milk, tonic and ginger ale across our stores. Monin Syrups and RAW Pressery cold-pressed juices continue to be amongst the most popular beverage brands at MagSon,” says Rajesh Francis, Managing Director, Magson Retail and Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

“People have started to shift towards drinks with no sugar, and hence almost all brands in the beverage category have introduced no-sugar alternatives to their classic drinks,” states Aryan Aggarwal, Director of Delhi-NCR based Yess Superstores, adding that mineral drinking water and soft drinks are the fastest moving beverage products at its 11-store chain network “Bisleri and Coca-Cola are the most popular beverage brands at our stores and the contribution of the beverage category is about 10% of the overall sales in the stores.”

In a scenario where the trend towards healthier food products has now become a rage, especially in the wake of the Covid crisis, naturally health beverages – which include 100% fruit juice, natural mineral water, green tea and malt-based hot drinks – have emerged as a high-growth segment in the beverage category.

“After the Covid outbreak, we’ve seen an upward trend in the consumption of 100% natural, organic, healthy and sugar-free beverages. More customers are now opting for healthy & health-friendly beverage alternatives than before, especially in Tier 1 & 2 cities. It is great to see brands like Evocus focusing on healthier alternatives like their Black Alkaline Water,” observes Francis.

In south India where SPAR Hypermarkets is a leading retailer across the major urban centres in the region, there is a perceptible trend in beverage consumption. “With the advent of an assertive and aggressive social media, shoppers are becoming more health-conscious and hence their choices are skewed more towards healthier options,” says Solai Sakthivel, Senior Vice President & Head of Buying & Merchandising (Food Business) at SPAR Hypermarkets.

Known for carrying the widest possible beverage assortment, SPAR stocks about 600 SKUs in the beverage category – ranging from carbonated (PET bottle and Cans), fruit drinks, fruit juices, concentrates, functional drinks, drink mixes, health drinks, tea, coffee, among others – with health drinks and juices being the outperformers in the category.

“With all the awareness through various social and media platforms, shoppers are more inclined towards health now and, therefore, there is good movement towards the lite and diet segment. However, the carbonated category has also become very vibrant as it has seen a lot of innovations over the past few quarters such as no-sugar variants in CSD, which have gained traction in the carbonated market,” reveals Sakthivel.

VajirAli Momin, Group CEO and MD at Hearty Mart, which runs 15 supermarkets across Gujarat, agrees that the market trend is for natural and healthier drinks. “People in the cities are becoming more health-conscious. In comparison, the rural segment isn’t so much aware about the benefits of health drinks or organic products. But what cannot be missed is the growing perception against aerated soft drinks. This trend is creating a great opportunity for beverage manufacturers to generate awareness about the benefits of health and natural fruit-based drinks even at the rural level and come up with a range of products that meet the health needs and aspirations of both urban and rural customers.” The new beverage products gaining consumer traction at his Hearty Mart stores are milk shakes (Hershey’s & Amul), flavored soya milk (Sofit), Yakult health drink, masala chhaas (Amul), haldi doodh (Amul), Tang, basil drinks, chia seed drinks, sugar-free juices and sherbet.

Urban India has become the key growth driver for naturally healthy beverages. Understandably so, with lifestyle diseases and conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, experiencing an exponential rise in the country. In view of the lifestyle-related epidemic of diseases, retailers think that brands and manufacturers should not only focus on creating differentiated products but should also take up the responsibility of spreading customer education on the benefits of differentiated products.

“Manufacturers should innovate on launching more healthy drinks with lower sugar level and sweetener, and natural-based fruit drinks that are preservatives-free. Introducing multipacks is one area where there is a huge potential for upsizing the category. While we see the launch of many new brands every month, manufacturers should focus more on customer engagement and education as well. With the advent of an assertive and aggressive social media, shoppers are becoming more health-conscious and hence their choices are skewed more towards healthier options,” opines Sakthivel.

On their part, beverage manufacturers too agree that an increasing number of Indians are opting for healthier options, such as naturally healthy fruit/ vegetable juice, fruit-based drinks and nectars. Many manufacturers say that they have adapted to this trend and have become focused on producing functional beverages that can become part of a consumer’s daily lifestyle. With a large number of urban consumers opting, for instance, a vitamin-flavored water drink in the morning, a protein-based drink after a workout, and a green tea-based drink with meals, the preference for functional, healthy beverages is staring in the face.

In line with this trend, Mintel research reveals that recent launches of beverages stand out for their no-added sugar claims as well as the emphasis on no artificial additives. The launch of products like cold-pressed juices is on the rise and there is also a growing interest in the value-added dairy drinks space, due to the health halo that surrounds dairy in India. Among consumers of juices and dairy drinks, 66% and 64%, respectively, associate them with being healthy.