EsselWorld Bird Park shares guest experience videos on #NationalPicnicDay

Family entertainment centre EsselWorld Bird Park is celebrating #NationalPicnicDay, with a video and photo series on its Instagram Page. Launched in April 2019, India’s first interactive Bird Park took a walk through some unforgettable guest experiences through the Instagram posts.

“On #NationalPicnicDay, we at EsselWorld Bird Park wanted to share some engaging and real life experiences of our guests at the Park so as to make them reminiscence fun filled and unforgettable memories of their ‘Picnic’ day. We are hoping to reopen soon and give our guests many more ‘Picnic Days’ that our guests are missing,” Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom, said.

The guests shared a mixed bag of joyful moments that they had spent at EsselWorld Bird Park. A guest spoke about how they liked the fact that they could see so many exotic birds at one glance which they have only seen on TV or internet or on digital platforms. Moreover they spotted the birds flying around and moving around freely as if they had actually walked into their house or territory giving them the feeler of walking into nature. Another guest narrated his observations on how knowledgeable the Bird Handlers were. The video also had a guest talking about the Bird presentation and the feeding session that he enjoyed with his family