Retail tech startup Arzooo launches in-house logistics service

Retail-tech startup Arzooo has launched an in-house logistics service, Arzooo Express, which will manage the first-mile service to last-mile delivery of goods for its partner stores across the country, according to a PTI report.

The service has been launched with an investment of USD 2 million, following a USD 6 million funding by Arzooo from Trifecta Capital recently. Capital.

“Arzooo Express, besides having a fleet of vehicles plying around cities, has an end-to-end technology platform to manage Arzooo”s supply chain on a real-time basis,” a company statement said.

In the first phase, Arzooo Express will serve 10,000 pin codes across the country with a fleet of trucks. By 2021-end, it hopes to double its logistics service capability to serving 20,000 plus pin codes across India with a three times larger fleet on the ground and advanced supply chain technology.

The new service is expected to help Arzooo improve serviceability, speed of delivery, expand its pay on delivery option to a larger network along with efficiency in its supply chain operations.

At present, the logistics service will serve Arzooo’s own client base. However, the company may look to extend Arzooo Express platform as a third-party service provider in near future, it said.

“We aim to deliver a level of service for our retailers that is 2X faster in speed and reliable when it comes to the turnaround time, but with a fragmented network of logistics ecosystem with limited capabilities to handle large appliances it is hard to achieve the speed and quality of service,” Arzooo co-founder and CEO Khushnud Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Arzooo Express equips us with the best supply chain capability built to handle large products, deliver faster service to our customers with an optimum level of operational efficiency that sets us to achieve the larger business objective to serve 50,000 stores by the end of this year,” Khan added.