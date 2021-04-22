W announces #HopeisTrending, new Spring Summer Collection’21 campaign

Leading womenswear brand W, has unveiled its new campaign ‘Hope is Trending’, which through its manifesto calls for rejoicing life by celebrating the positivity, strength, and happiness amid the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic.

The all-new Spring Summer Collection 2021 reflects the campaign theme well, featuring unique silhouettes, colors and patterns imparting timeless, minimal and functional looks while adding style and functionality to the wardrobe. The theme is projected through the displays at the stores as well with minutest of the details crafted with utmost attention.

With positivity being the driving philosophy, the collection offers an extensive range of creations in Whites on White, with soothing tonalities as a perfect fit for the summers. Including sustainable fashion as a key element, the collection has range of LivaEco and also includes Workwear Dobbies, offering fashionable yet comfortable workwear options to the modern Indian women.

The collection is available at exclusive W outlets, in addition to the website – wforwoman.com and online retail platforms such as Myntra and Amazon, among others.