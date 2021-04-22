Lenzing launches TENCEL™ eShop, first e-comm platform from a fibre manufacturer

Lenzing Group’s flagship textile brand, TENCEL™, has unveiled TENCEL™ eShop, the first ever e-commerce channel created by a sustainable fibre producer. The eShop bridges the divide between manufacturers and the end-consumer by curating a diverse mix of apparel and home goods made of TENCEL™ branded fibres. This debut marks a new milestone in Lenzing’s ongoing digitalisation and mission to educate and encourage consumers to make informed purchases.

“The pandemic has been a catalyst that accelerated the industry’s transformation towards digital presence and greater sustainability,” said Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Marketing & Branding at Lenzing. “Consumers are electing to buy from the comfort of their homes. Many are also rethinking what they actually need and look for sustainable alternatives where applicable. This is where the new TENCEL™ eShop comes in. It does not only offer consumers a unique opportunity to find sustainable fashion and home textiles from different brands on one single platform, but also enables them to learn about how the raw materials used in their products are being made.”

Showcasing over 200 products made of TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibers on eShop, the TENCEL™ brand is leveraging its strong partnership base to expand its textile offerings across multiple segments, from denim to footwear and activewear. The eShop is available on the English language TENCEL™ website and caters to audiences from different parts of the world. Featuring a mixture of international brands, the eShop aims to drive a paradigm shift toward eco-responsible production and eco-conscious consumption of fashion and home textile items. Lenzing will continue to expand its brand partnerships with a goal to triple the product count on the TENCEL™ eShop by the end of 2021.

As part of the “digital first” strategy of the TENCEL™ brand, Lenzing has several digital initiatives in the pipeline, including the reinvigoration of TENCEL™’s ‘#MakeItFeelRight” campaign, the launch of the Pinterest page for consumers and LinkedIn Group for retail, mill, and non-governmental organisation partners. Each digital program serves to heighten awareness and provide tools to protect the environment, and Lenzing is determined to empower end-consumers and accelerate the transformation to a more sustainable society and economy.

“We have been closely monitoring the digitalisation of the textile industry since the launch of the TENCEL™ brand. Even before the pandemic, we have witnessed exponential growth of consumer dynamics across digital platforms. On our TENCEL™ brand website, we have witnessed an increase of nearly 50% traffic over the past year. The number of engagements on our social pages also recorded an increase of 870%. With the launch of the eShop, along with our exciting consumer programs, we hope to provide a one-stop platform for consumers to embrace sustainability every day,” added Weghorst.