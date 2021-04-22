Mamaearth launches annual ‘Goodness Report Card’ on Earth Day

Toxin-free personal care brand Mamaearth has launched their annual Goodness Report Card to highlight the importance of sustainable choices in business.

To celebrate the 2021 theme of ‘Restore Our Earth’, the report has been released to highlight the different ways in which the company has contributed to the environment. The report conveys the impact of the choices that the brand has taken such as planting trees, recycling more plastic that they use, eliminating the use of toxins in products, being animal cruelty-free and more.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth said,“Be it through our toxin-free and cruelty-free products or our social and environmental initiatives, we believe that goodness starts with the small choices that each one of us makes every day. For Mamaearth and our loyal consumers, every day is Earth Day and we will continue to stay true to our commitment to a better environment for everyone.”

With the support of their customers, Mamaearth links a tree to every order on the brand website, and through this initiative of “Plant Goodness”, more than 1 lakh trees have been grown in the past six months. The brand aims to plant 1 million+ trees within five years. It also ensures no toxins or harmful chemicals in its products with a list of 1,193 toxins on their watch out list when developing products. Over the past year, it has also recycled 1,135 metric tonnes of plastic.

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with Madesafe certified products that offer 100% toxin-free & natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and Ayurveda, the brand caters to all personal care needs of young, aspirational, and increasingly conscious Indian consumers.

In a short span of 4 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 150+ products packed with goodness inside, has reached over 5 million customers in 100 Indian cities, and is the fastest-growing FMCG start-up to hit a 300 Cr run rate in India. Mamaearth products are available on www.mamaearth. in, major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and over 10,000 stores across the country.