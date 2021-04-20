Apparel startup Beyoung to invest $3.3 million in FY22, plans to hire 150+ employees

Youth apparel start-up Beyoung plans to invest $3.3 million for expansion of sales and is all set to hire of 150+ employees in FY22. The vision of this investment is to generate an exponential increase in operations as well as to giving the finest shopping experience to its customers. With it, the team intends on commencing an affordable product range so that none have to compromise with the design they liked.

Instigated in the year 2018, Beyoung.in has speedily become one of India’s fastest-growing apparel brands. The vision of the passionate entrepreneurs Shivam Soni (Founder & CEO), Sakshi Soni (co-founder), and Shivani Soni (co-founder) was not only to grow as an apparel brand but it was to generate mutual benefits.

Shivam Soni, Founder & CEO said, “Talents from most of the Tier III cities migrate to Tier I in job search. Being an entrepreneur and understanding the job struggles of people, I thought of expanding the myriad of opportunities, not only for me but for many.” The hiring of more employees is thus a milestone for Team Beyoung. Hence, the company intends to dedicate a surplus amount to this purpose. For this, the company is planning to generate opportunities for 150+ employees by 2022 and cross 750+ by 2024.”

The generation of $3.3 million, as well as the expansion has been further segregated to meet the plan for future growth. One of the company’s core objectives is the launch of 50+ product categories with countless patterns till FY’24. This range would lead to more enhancements in popular merchandises like DC, Tom & Jerry, Looney Tunes, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, etc. Not only this, there are many iconic creations veiled that are yet to be launched.

As per recent stats, Beyoung is going to achieve 20 million users by 2022 and will be accomplishing a bar of 80 million users by 2024. To reach out to the whole nation, Beyoung is geared up for meeting the customer’s demand with an enhanced supply chain. A secured and convenient channel will be prepared so that anyone and anytime can enjoy the soulful experience of the splendid collection of apparels and accessories from Beyoung.

With the spread of hands for products and merchandise, the investment is also purposed for looking forward to an upgrade in its existing technology. For this Beyoung is coming up with enticing technological advancements for developing in-house automated technologies and Next-Gen shopping experience.

Team Beyoung is thriving with instigating 100+ offline outlets in the 1 and 2 tier cities within the upcoming 2 years.

A bootstrapped startup with an initial investment of just Rs. 1 Lakh in 2018. Today, the frenetic styles and vast range are recording a rise of revenue from 2018 till present by 800%. The company projects the expansion in next 3 to 4 years with targeted sales of Rs. 400 Crore+ ARR and employment expansion of 750+ nationwide followed by introduction of 50+ categories of products.