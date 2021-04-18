Flipkart launches grocery services in Pune amid COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when Maharashtra has imposed stringent restrictions on e-commerce deliveries, Flipkart has launched grocery services in Pune. The e-commerce major says it can deliver up to 6,000 orders per day, as per an ET report.

“Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories for us, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies,” Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President and Head of Grocery at Flipkart, said in the statement.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across 200+ categories, the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm said in a statement on Friday. Product categories range from daily household supplies, snacks and beverages, and personal care items among others.

According to the new guidelines that remain in force until May 1, e-commerce deliveries of only essential goods—including online grocery—are allowed between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Reportedly, the 72,000 square feet dedicated grocery fulfilment centre is expected to boost local employment.