Premium organic beauty brand Lotus Organcs+ appoints Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

Premium organic beauty brand Lotus Organics+ has appointed the vivacious actress Dia Mirza as the Brand Ambassador for its Lotus Organics+ range of skincare and hair care products. As the face of the brand, Dia will appear in multiple campaigns which will run across digital platforms. The first campaign with Dia Mirza celebrating earth day commences on 16th April and will conclude on 22 April 2021. During the year-long association with Dia the brand aims to cement its commitment to eco-friendly practices and pledges to improve on sustainability.

Lotus Organics+ is a socially responsible brand with a strong commitment to the environment and has found synergy with the spirited actress who is an UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, “Lotus organics+ is a brand committed to a non-toxic lifestyle and emphasizes the benefits of living life the organic way. We are delighted to associate with

Dia Mirza, who shares the same passion for a better, greener world. She personifies the organic lifestyle, cares about the environment, and makes conscious choices towards sustainability.”

Actress Dia Mirza states, “I’m proud to be associated with Lotus Organics+, a brand that has deep-rooted values and an ethical approach towards the environment. It is a responsible 100% certified organic beauty brand committed to providing holistic skincare and hair care products without using any parabens or harmful chemicals. I am personally committed to sustainable living and aim to live a no-plastic lifestyle.”

The Earth Day campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their gorgeous brand ambassador Dia Mirza goes live on the brand and celebrity’s Instagram and Facebook pages on 16th April 2021. The objective of the campaign is to provide a platform for people to share their stories on how they are working towards creating a greener, cleaner environment. Through the #liveorganic lifestyle, Dia will inspire others to share their stories on how they are contributing towards preserving the environment. It may be taking small Initiatives such as the non-usage of plastic bottles or carrying their own cloth bag while going shopping in an effort to eliminate plastic bags. It could also include more significant steps like undertaking cleanliness drives in the neighborhood and planting trees to increase the green cover.

Through this campaign, Dia will reach out to a youthful audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her large fan base, many of whom are deeply concerned about environmental issues. Through this campaign, individuals would be encouraged to send their entries, and Dia will acknowledge the efforts of 3 people whose entries touch her heart. These three individuals would be rewarded by Lotus Organics+ with hampers containing skin-friendly organic beauty products.

With environmental concerns being more and more essential, the actions of major companies and brands can heavily affect consumer behavior. Lotus Organics+ turns earth day into an occasion to create meaningful engagement with its social media audience through social media posts and videos by Dia Mirza.

Lotus Organics+ is a conscious and compassionate organic beauty and wellness brand whose products are crafted with 100% Certified Organic Actives. All its products are vegetarian, cruelty free and made without using parabens, sulphates, or artificial colors and come in packaging made of 100% recyclable material, which including paper boxes, glass bottles and jars.