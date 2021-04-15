Bombay Shaving Company appoints Gaurav Anand as Senior V-P, Sales and Marketing

Bombay Shaving Company, a premium personal care brand for men & women, has appointed Gaurav Anand as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. At Bombay Shaving Company, Gaurav will be responsible for driving business critical mandates across modern trade distribution, salon partnerships and new brand scale-up. He will also be taking on a people development role as a leader in the company.

Previously, Gaurav worked with Reckitt for over 7 years and performed different roles in sales and marketing. He was majorly responsible for the P&L Management, Strategic Sales Planning and Execution as well as Distribution Management. Before joining Bombay Shaving Company, Gaurav spearheaded Zomato’s Central India region followed by Strategic Initiatives for two years.

As an Omnichannel brand, Bombay Shaving Company has created a niche in both digital commerce alongside modern-trade shelves by bringing men’s and women’s grooming products that are powered by Superfoods like Turmeric, Charcoal, Coffee, Aloe Vera and Onion. These solutions are big category disruptors and unique to the brand. They also have a range of Fitkari & Lavender based post-shave gels, which are therapeutic and ideal for sensitive skin.

The brand is focussed on going back to nature to bring products that are good for you and for the planet. Their range of face razors for women is 80% biodegradable and made of wheat extracts. The metal razor for men ensures that over 10 plastic blades every year per user is saved from going into a landfill. A conscious, sustainability focussed, superfoods powered brand, each product line is SLS and Paraben free and without any toxic chemicals.

Speaking on his appointment, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder CEO of Visage Lines said, “We are glad to have Gaurav join our leadership team. He has the right mix of large organisation thinking and ability to take agile decisions, which is imperative to scale emerging consumer businesses. His tenure at Reckitt and Zomato, coupled with strong first principles in business make him an asset to our fast-paced, high-growth organisation.”

“I am deeply passionate about building and scaling new-age consumer goods brands. We are on a very interesting growth journey and Shantanu has a fantastic vision of the way we are becoming a house of brands and solving critical consumer problems. Through this year, we will be capturing high share-of-category across channels and geographies for accelerated growth. It is very rewarding to work with an agile, robust and experienced management team that is creating many FMCG 2.0 brands,” says Gaurav Anand.