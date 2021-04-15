2nd COVID Wave: Delhi govt shuts malls, curbs cinemas at 30%, bars dine-in at restaurants

In view of the alarming spread of COVID-19 in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 announced a weekend curfew, while shutting down malls, gyms and spas with immediate effect for time being.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that shopping malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will remain closed till April 30. Meanwhile, cinema halls will be allowed to operate will 30% capacity in view of the pandemic.

He further announced that restaurants will not be allowed to provide dine-in service and only home delivery of food will be allowed during the new curbs.

“During the week, people have to step out to earn their livelihood. But over weekend, people go out for entertainment and other activities that can be curtailed,” Kejriwal said, even as the National Capital reported over 16,000 cases on April 15.

On the Delhi government’s decision to shut malls for now, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We welcome the step taken by the authorities to contain the upsurge in Corona cases. In these times of crises, we have to stand with each other, which will minimise the negative impact. However, we would request the authorities to help the retailers and mall owners with some measures to support the tenants. As all of us have gone through last years’ experience, we hope that authorities will come out with a solution that can help the economic growth cycle.”

Delhi, the worst-hit city in the country, recorded its highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic on Wednesday, logging in 17,282 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The Capital also saw over 100 deaths, pushing the toll to 11,540, the health department data showed.

Reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, the national capital on Tuesday recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths.