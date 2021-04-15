Vahdam® India closes FY21 at Rs 159 cr net revenue, targets Rs 500 cr in 3 yrs

Home-grown, digitally native wellness brand VAHDAM® India has witnessed strong growth & ended FY21 with a delivered net revenue of 159 crores, up from 75 crores in FY20, registering a 110% YoY growth.

The brand also achieved net profitability in FY21, which is a key milestone in the fast-growing consumer brands journey.

VAHDAM® India which was awarded the Global SMB by Jeff Bezos in his visit to India, gets majority of its revenue from the US market. It also formally launched in India last year & has witnessed strong early growth.

The pandemic has led to a fundamental shift in consumer’s behaviour towards high quality, natural and organic wellness products, and VAHDAM®’s strong brand positioning in key markets has helped them deliver impressive growth.

The brand continues to grow strong & aims to grow 3x over the next 3 years to deliver 500 crores of revenue by FY24.

The brand which is vertically integrated & manufactures all its products in-house has also set up a new state-of-the-art 100,000 square feet factory in the National Capital Region to support its growth over the next few years.

VAHDAM® India retails a range of teas & superfoods with 200 SKUs in its portfolio of products.

“The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality & trusted wellness products, larger adoption of e-commerce globally & a more effective execution capability with a strong leadership team in place. We plan to continue to grow by focusing on 3 key growth triggers i.e going deeper in our current markets (USA, Canada, UK & Germany) & grow our omni-channel distribution, strengthen our presence in new markets like India & diversify into other relevant product categories,” said Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India.

The brand also has a strong social purpose and is certified climate and plastic neutra. It also directs 1% of its revenue towards the education of tea growers & children & recently partnered with BYJUS, the world’s highest-valued EdTech company to make available 100,000 academic programs to the tea grower’s children, absolutely free.

The brand promise of ‘Native Indian Wellness Wisdom’ has connected strongly with consumers & it has crossed over 2 million customers globally.

VAHDAM® India is now also the largest Indian premium tea brand.