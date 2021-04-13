William Penn launches new store at T2 Delhi Airport

William Penn, a multi-brand retail store chain housing premium writing instruments as well as business and lifestyle accessories from world-renowned brands has opened its newest store at T2 Delhi Airport.

The new store is located at the domestic departure terminal and carries exciting products from international brands like Lapis Bard, Caran d’ Ache, Sheaffer, Montblanc, Pennline, Hugo Boss, Sailor, Lexon and many more.

The store also carries a wonderful array of stylish lifestyle accessories, notebooks and luxury gift sets consumers can touch and explore, aside from promising unparalleled customer service.

William Penn currently has stores across India in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Noida.

“We are glad to launch our new store at T2 Delhi Airport. There are not many stores that men can indulge in. William Penn’s offering of writing instruments and lifestyle accessories provide a reason for him to feel good about having a choice before he makes up his mind,” says Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director, William Penn.

Address: William Penn Pvt Ltd., Unit No.RU 03, Terminal 2, Domestic departure, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi – 110037