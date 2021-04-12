Nykaa Fashion acquires fashion jewellery label Pipa Bella to strengthen private label portfolio

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform,

announced the acquisition of the progressive and trendy online jewellery brand Pipa Bella. With Pipa Bella, Nykaa Fashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer hip fashion jewellery and

accessories to women in India. Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and also extend this functionality as a consumer brand under the Nykaa Fashion portfolio.

Addressing the growing demand of fashion jewellery in the country, Pipa Bella has made available a unique jewellery line which boasts over 1500+ styles that are trendy, quality-assured and accessible.

The brand targets the 22–35-year-old urban woman who is both fashion-conscious and social media savvy and offers a variety of custom-made and ready-made fashion jewellery to them.

Commenting on the strategic development, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa said, “We have seen a rising trend of personalised minimalistic and premium fashion accessories in the Indian market. At Nykaa Fashion, we strive to bring the best quality and variety of such products to meet the demand of the audience. We are excited to have Pipa Bella on board as the brand reflects our vision to always stand for good quality and well-curated designs at accessible prices. Our aim is to extend the brand’s core signature design to a much larger landscape by becoming a full range accessories label. We believe that there is a strong opportunity to provide premium fashion jewellery with contemporary design and functionality at the core of the customer experience.”

“Pipa Bella has always been a customer-centric brand, focusing on premium design at reasonable prices. It has found strong synergies with Nykaa Fashion’s positioning within the e-commerce fashion landscape and its manner of engagement with its wide network of customers around the country. This association will allow Pipa Bella to reach a larger customer base and leverage the massive number of users visiting Nykaa Fashion every month,” said Shuchi Pandya, Founder, Pipa Bella.

Since inception, Nykaa has established trust and credibility and aims to curate products that are accessible yet are served to customers with premium quality. Nykaa Fashion has previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the popular brand Twenty Dresses.

Through this acquisition, Nykaa Fashion also aims at seizing the opportunity to further organise the cluttered jewellery market to achieve product excellence & quality assurance. Pipa Bella, along with other consumer brands will be an integral part of Nykaa Fashion’s offline expansion this year.