Fossil brings the retail store to the phone with new m-commerce initiatives

Fossil has announced new m-commerce initiatives to provide its customers with an array of collaborative and convenient shop from home options via mobile phones. In line with the changing times, Fossil has reinvented the way it engages with its customers to redefine shopping sessions like never before. Using the all-new ‘Fossil WhatsApp Chabot’ tool, the customers can now immerse themselves in the retail store experience from the comfort of their homes.

M-commerce offers various shopping options to the customers that are inclusive of scheduling a ‘same day’ home delivery as well as a store pickup.

All set to provide a unique shopping experience to Fossil fans as well as customers who would like to learn more about the brand’s lifestyle products, Fossil brings the store to their fingertips.

Commenting on these developments, Johnson Verghese – Managing Director, Fossil India said, “The launch of m-commerce services makes our entire range of lifestyle products readily accessible to our customers. With options such as catalogue shopping, same day delivery, booking a store appointment, a home appointment and assistance via video calls among others, we are well equipped to provide our customers with safe, convenient and personalized shopping experiences.”

The experience of shopping at your convenience with the help of the Fossil chatbot through mobile phones includes:

Catalogue Buying: A first of its kind initiative that allows customers to make a purchase directly via WhatsApp. By simply opting for the ‘Browse Catalogue’ option, the customers can browse through Fossil’s entire range of products from the nearest retail store – watches, bags & wallets, and jewelry. Post selection, the customers can easily pay online and schedule a home delivery or a self-pick up at the store, as convenient. Additionally, the customers can opt to reserve the products for up to 48 hours without any additional costs.

Same Day Delivery: As the brand continues to expand its presence in the country through its chain of partner channels, the products are ready to be delivered at the customers’ doorstep. The Fossil team assists the customers throughout the purchasing process via WhatsApp chat, a video or an audio call followed by scheduling an expedite delivery. The products reach the customers on the day of the purchase, by Dunzo/ Swiggy while ensuring all round safety. * Only applicable within the same city

In-Store Shopping Appointment: Block the calendar easily with the help of the chatbot to schedule a visit to the nearest Fossil store. In line with the social distancing norms, a maximum of three customer groups are permitted in the store, at a time. Each customer is provided with a time slot of 30 minutes to ensure a personalized and safe experience. As the health and safety of the customers as well as the staff members is of utmost importance, the process of sanitization happens thrice a day at the high contact zones as part of the extensive sanitization protocol that is in place.

Video Shopping Appointment: Allowing customers to browse the offerings of the retail store, shopping via a video chat is comfortable and safe. Speak to our Fossil Store Staff by fixing up a convenient slot with the store, directly from the comfort of your home.

Shop at Home Appointment: Review the catalogue from your home, finalize a list of products and book a home appointment with the help of the chatbot in a few easy steps. The Fossil team arrives at the provided address with all the selected options while taking the necessary safety precautions.

Furthermore, Fossil aims at continuing to build its network of stores with its newest retail store at the Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden being the 21st store in India. This store encapsulates the brand’s modern-vintage and classic persona in all its authenticity while housing the brand’s wide range of lifestyle products. To find a store near you visit the store locator.