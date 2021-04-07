Water Kingdom shares #FunIntended throwback pics on World Health Day, urges patrons to stay home, stay safe

Water Kingdom has been the most beloved Water Park in the country that has always been fun, evergreen and a place that has offered the most thrilling experience. Keeping the same vibe of the brand, the Water Park shared a fun reminiscing carousel post on Instagram on World Health Day.

April 7th of each year marks the celebration of World Health Day which is aimed at creating awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization. Given the current scenario, Water Kingdom posted a series of 6 carousel pictures which had communication in a sequence that led the patrons to remember the fun times at Water Kingdom connecting to its water rides!

“Since we belong to the entertainment industry, we cannot sound serious! Water Kingdom is a fun and a youthful brand that always carries an amusing vibe. Hence, when we thought of communicating about World Health Day to our patrons, it had to be via some throwback pictures of them having fun at the Park which is missed by both- them and us. However, safety of our guests is a priority for us and hence in the given scenario we at Water Kingdom wish good health for everyone and ask each one of them to stay at home,” said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom.