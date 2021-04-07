WoodenStreet spends $1.5 mn on new experience stores in NCR; expects Rs 4-5 cr revenue from each

With a planned investment of US $1.5 Million for 6 stores in Delhi-NCR, India’s leading furniture e-tailer WoodenStreet continues its expansion drive by launching two new experience stores in the cities of Gurugram and Noida, at Golf Course Road and Sector 104 locales, respectively. Each store—stretching over an area of 3,000 to 4,000 sqft—is expected to contribute around Rs 4 to 5 crores in sales.

The company—already operating a brick-and-mortar in Kirti Nagar, Delhi—will also hire a staff of 40 to oversee the new stores.

These new stores are built on the concept of what the company calls the ‘Brand Grand Affair’, targeting luxury needs of metropolises through a range of luxurious yet affordable services.

“Gurugram and Noida, both cities sit at the convergence of India’s cosmopolitan culture—diverse in international tastes yet rooted within the nation’s heritage”, states Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet. “As India’s populace flocks towards these hubs, teeming with development and growth, we aim to be the one-stop-shop for everyone’s furniture and furnishing needs”, he further comments.

Acclaimed as one of India’s most beautiful roads, the Golf Course road in Gurugram is a stretch of premium services and luxury housing in a city known for its booming infrastructure and prosperity. WoodenStreet’s store mirrors this luxury through an unmissable presence that not only builds brand value but also offers a unique experience of shopping furniture in a mesmerizing ambience that’s delighting and refreshing.

Similarly, Sector 104 in Noida houses many premium residential societies and is known for its high-rises, green parks and proximity to various MNCs and IT Parks. The massive infrastructural development invites many opportunities to provide affordable luxury living along with furniture and furnishings.

The new Gurugram and Noida stores offer a host of premium products, be it modern as well as traditional solidwood furniture pieces or home furnishing segments such as carpets, lamps and lighting, etc.

The stores prominently feature furniture and furnishings in grand settings—marked by beautiful arches, creative partitions in woodwork and metal, eye-catching wallpapers, ambient lighting and touches of ethnic artistic crafts. This is topped with warm, personal attention to help the customers in deciding the right furniture for their home, along with interior designing services.

“We want the experience of buying furniture and furnishings to go hand-in-hand, and this is why we’ll also be tying up with interior designers and architects all over India”, says Ranawat.

WoodenStreet plans to further its presence within the National Capital Region by erecting two more brick-and-mortar stores within 24 months (bringing the total count to 5 stores in this region), and already has a massive 1 lakh sqft delivery hub ready to service the upcoming as well as existing stores, including a planned store in Chandigarh.

The company, founded in 2015, comes close to fulfilling its 50-store target and celebrates more than 50,000 happy customers through a massive roster of over 10,000 furniture and furnishing designs along with a network providing premium furniture to more than 300 cities of the nation.