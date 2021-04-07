Nykaa Fashion expands into Athleisure category with Nykd All Day

Nykd by Nykaa, the lingerie and sleepwear brand from Nykaa Fashion, announced the launch of Nykd All Day, a fashion sub-brand for women featuring Athleisure, Leisure, and Activewear. Through this expansion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform aims to introduce clothing that focuses on comfort and inclusivity and can seamlessly transition from at-home wear to stepping-out attire as per the dictates of the hybrid work model of today.

The debut collection features Leggings, Sports Bras, Tank Tops, Shrugs, Joggers, Tracks Culottes, elevated basics like T-shirts and Lounge Pants among other styles. It features clean, simple yet versatile designs that have been thoughtfully crafted with everyday super-soft fabrics, a calm colour palette, and modern silhouettes with a blend of technology. With the launch of the new sub-brand, Nykd by Nykaa is perfectly poised to catch the pulse on the growing clothing segment especially the athleisure category, while providing high-quality offering to all its consumers. Starting at Rs 399, the Nykd All Day range will be available on Nykaa.com, the Nykaa Fashion website and app as well as the Nykaa Fashion store at Ambience Mall, New Delhi.

Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa, said, “We are excited to expand Nykd by Nykaa to include athleisure, leisure & activewear after successfully launching lingerie and sleepwear. Over the past one year as we navigate new ways of working, living and managing our hectic schedules, athleisure & activewear have now become wardrobe staples that we choose to make a style statement in! With Nykd All day, we combine high-quality athletic staples with versatile leisurewear to offer utmost comfort. We hope that Nykd All Day will deliver on both; functional and comfortable products steeped in the latest innovations in fabric and fit.”

Nykd by Nykaa debuted in October 2020 with lingerie and sleepwear. Through Nykd All Day athleisure range, the brand positively reinforces its DNA of Realness and the importance of ‘Self Love’ at the core of its messaging through the tagline, Love Your Every Self. With the launch of Nykd All Day, the brand has now expanded its portfolio to 235+ options offering more than 1590 SKUs across lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure, leisure and activewear categories.