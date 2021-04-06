adidas Originals launches first company-owned EBO in Ambience Mall, Gurugram

adidas Originals, the pioneering sportswear brand for the streets, announces the launch of its first company-owned Originals store in Gurugram’s fashion hub – the Ambience Mall over an exciting launch week.

The brand has always strived to elevate product experience and create ground-breaking, immersive moments for consumers and key street style enthusiasts. In keeping with the brand’s key focus to offer innovation, consumer centricity and brand familiarization in the street style space, the new adidas Originals store launch at Ambience Mall witnessed unmatched hype and enthusiasm as excited consumers visited the new hood to shop the latest drops from their favourite brand.

An array of activities and special launch offers that spread over a week to ensure everyone got a fair chance while maintaining all rules of social distancing, got the customers excited to visit the store. To kick-start the opening, every customer shopping at the store till 1st April 2021 got the chance to participate in a raffle and win exciting merchandise. Additionally the long weekend from 2nd to 4th April 2021 weekend also witnessed the celebration of the launch of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker in its sustainable avatar, dropping in the coolest Disney & Marvel characters on the shoe who led the brand’s eco-conscious narrative. The new store got every Originals’ fan, fashion lover, shopper and consumer at the mall kicked up as they shopped the latest collection in full glory.

The city’s metropolitan vibe is artistically captured by an intricate art piece that incorporates the interesting union of Gurugram’s modern skyline fused with a vibrant neon logo, making it the most Instagram-able corner at the store. The store also features a line drawn map of the Gurugram city adding a touch of local flavor.

To strengthen the brand’s commitment to #EndPlasticUse, adidas Originals is encouraging each customer walking in to the new store to shred a plastic bottle and get an exclusive QR Code which to scan and avail exciting rewards.

pread over 3,573 sq. ft., the new adidas Originals store is set to be the one-stop destination for sneakerheads, street style enthusiasts, fashion forward millennials and Gen-Z. The store gives each streetwear fan the access to the brand’s most exclusive drops, coolest collaborations like the Yeezy, exclusive collaborations with Sean Wotherspoon, Pharrell Williams, Beyonce, Disney and more global creators, along with crowd-favourite classics turned sustainable Stan Smiths, along many more innovative product stories.

With the launch of this new exclusive adidas Originals store in India’s millennium city, the brand aims to further propel the sneaker culture and street style fashion game in the National Capital Region to an all new level

Store Address: G-43 Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurugram-122010