Shantiswarup Panda quits as Raymond CMO

The Chief Marketing Officer of apparel brand Raymond, Shantiswarup Panda, has moved on from his role at the company. He announced in a LinkedIn post that March 26 was his last day at the company.
“Today was my last day at Raymond. When I joined in 2015, I was inspired by the vision and the audacity of the task ahead of us. It was a big mandate to step up to a leadership position in an organization which thrived for almost 90 years. I could not have asked for more,” he wrote on LinkedIn.
Prior to his assignment at Raymond, Panda had spent a little over a decade at FMCG major Unilever working on the PureIt brand and the company’s oral care segment.
Before joining Unilever, he was a software engineer at Infosys.