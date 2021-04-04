Survey: Malls report higher conversion & revival rates; Beauty, athleisure, jewellery & watches top Tier II sales

4 Footfalls in Tier II Cities

Observation:

Tier II cities delivered highest conversion rate among all city types.

Observation:

No major change in gender wise share in footfalls

Tier II cities also followed the larger trend of major shoppers in the age group of 15-60 years though group 45-60 years showed marginal rise over previous year.

Overall share of 45-60 years group has increased in Tier 1 and 2 cities against a decline trend in metro cities and on all-India basis

As more and more shoppers are coming out of their homes, a huge incline was witnessed in the shoppers above 50 years as well. Even the elderly and women shoppers were accompanied by the kids. About 20 percent of the malls reported kids percentage going up by 15-20 percent, which was absolutely zero in the month of July. Around 40 percent of malls reported an increase of elderly shoppers by 30 percent.

The average dwell time spent also increased during the festival season. The average dwell time more most malls in July-August was in between 45 minutes to 1.30 hours depending on the waiting line and COVID safety measures checking process. This drastically increased to 2.30 hours and above since October. People are spending more and more time in the malls by either visiting the restaurants, kiosks and joints inside the mall. The average dwell time in retail stores has also increased to above one hour, despite trial rooms still not being functional. As cinemas and multiplexes have also opened up in few shopping malls, those malls are witnessing consumers spending around 3-4 hours as well. Even people have started booking restaurants and gaming zones with limited number of visitors for birthdays and other parties and therefore it is also adding to the footfalls and revenue both for the malls and brand.