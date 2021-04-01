Clovia brings online CX closer to offline through its new Bra-Bot

Clovia, one of India’s leading brands for women’s innerwear, loungewear, and personal care has recently introduced Bra-Bot – an online AI-based chatbot to help consumers buy the right innerwear as well as to shop in other categories. This is part of Clovia’s continued effort to bring its online shopping experience closer to assisted offline retail experience and provide its customers technology-driven help for making the right purchase decisions in the product category which boasts of high customer engagement

Clovia has been one of the key branded players in the Indian direct-to-consumer space which has been scaling profitably on the back of extensive use of technology in all its business areas. The Artificial Intelligence-based conversational platform for assisting customers is another step in the same direction. The platform is accessible to customers not only through its site or app, but also through direct engagement via Whatsapp.

The intent is to bring the customer to as close to an offline retail environment, scalably and in the privacy of their phones. Clovia’s customer engagement on social platforms has been extremely strong through the years. The bra-bot as it’s internally called by the team is capable of understanding the customer’s needs, and point him/her to the correct product while advising on the sizing using Clovia’s proprietary CloviaCurve ™Fit Test. This leads to a frictionless purchase experience while ensuring the customer is not blocked by surges in call traffics or site footfalls.

The bot can handle a host of issues from helping to make a purchase, to updating you on your orders & delivery status or pointing you to policies, FAQs, or sizing suggestions. The response to the Bra-Bot has been exceptional with almost 2L customers engaging with it within 30 days of launch. The Bot is currently handling over 35% of customer queries automatically and the rest being seamlessly passed to a support executive.

“Customers have shown a strong inclination to interact over Whatsapp more than they would like to call – a phenomena which is fast becoming a norm for the millennials. More importantly, the excitement of adoption of the tool from Tier 2/3 Towns is way stronger than the Tier1,” said Clovia’s Founder & CEO, Pankaj Vermani. The next phase of the bra-bot will see the bot speaking/suggesting differently to individual customers based on their past purchase and browsing patterns leading to a lot more targeted experience at an individual level.