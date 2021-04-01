Big Bazaar’s 2-hour delivery promise set to reshape shopping in India

India’s most trusted retail brand, Big Bazaar has announced the

launch of its ‘2-Hour Delivery Promise’ on every product across fashion, food, FMCG and home products for orders placed online through Big Bazaar mobile app and portal. This makes Big Bazaar the first retailer in the country to offer instant home delivery on almost every consumer product ordered online.

In the first phase, Big Bazaar will offer 2-Hour Delivery in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. An extensive network of stores in almost every part of leading metropolises of India allows Big Bazaar to offer this service seamlessly across all key consumption categories and all customers. The second phase of Big Bazaar’s 2-Hour Delivery promise will be rolled out in next 45 days in all the cites where Big Bazaar has 3 or more stores. Going ahead, Big Bazaar aims to extend the 2-Hour Delivery to more than 150 cities that have a Big Bazaar store, and extend the benefit of great saving and value available at their doorstep to every Indian.

Speaking on the launch of this service, Kishore Biyani, Founder & Group CEO, Future Group said, “With this launch Future Group will become the first multi channel retailer in the

country with complete digital capabilities. This 2-Hour Delivery service will let customers order fashion late in the evening and wear it to office next day, or order a new dining set in the afternoon and serve on it to guests at dinner get-together. A quick and fast home delivery need not just be limited to food products. At Big Bazaar we wanted our customers to enjoy instant home delivery for almost every product. Our store network, logistics, and technology capabilities now allows us to do so.”

Over the past 15 months the entire organisation and processes were redesigned to offer 2-hour delivery to customers. Big Bazaar has been working on expanding its digital footprint through the launch of its ecommerce portal, mobile app and perfecting its pick-up and fulfilment capabilities in order achieve this objective.”

Customers can now choose from a wide assortment of fresh fashion, home and kitchen utilities like pans, tava, dining sets,

home décor and much more on the Big Bazaar mobile app and the web portal. Apart from this, customers can also order a fresh basket of fruits and vegetables, freshly baked bread, cupcakes, kulchas, dairy products, and more – all delivered within 2 hours at customers’ doorstep.

The mobile app can be downloaded on Google Play and Appstore. The service will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM. Customers can place a minimum order of Rs. 500 and avail this service for a delivery fee of Rs. 49. Orders above Rs. 1000 will be delivered free of charge.

Speaking at the launch of the service, Kamaldeep Singh, President – Food and FMCG, Future Group said, “This initiative brings forward all the competencies we have built like, pricing leadership, inclusion of community preferences and perfection of categories. Our wide footprint of stores now acts as a strong pillar in stepping-up our proposition to be the first omnichannel, multi-category retailer that offers the greatest value and is just 2 hours

away from you.”

With stores in every state of the country, the country’s truly national retailer, Big Bazaar, has been at the forefront of pioneering new and modern services for every customer.

Within every city and its suburbs, the central location of Big Bazaar allows it to serve customers in almost every pin code in urban India. Future Group’s extensive network of Distribution Centres spread across India, will also play a key role in replenishing the stock and in ensuring high availability and freshness.