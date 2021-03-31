VAHDAM®️ India, Goodricke Group announce strategic procurement partnership

VAHDAM®️ India, a global wellness brand, and Goodricke Group Ltd have announced a strategic procurement partnership to make available their teas via VAHDAM’s global distribution network. Goodricke owns reputed tea estates like Castleton, Margaret’s Hope, Badamtam, Barnesbeg and Thurbo in Darjeeling as well as top estates in Assam like Amgoorie, Dejoo, Harmutty, Nonaipara and Borpatra.

VAHDAM® India, a 6 year old startup founded by Bala Sada in 2015, is disrupting the traditional supply chain of tea, by eliminating middlemen, leveraging technology & e-commerce to make available the finest Indian teas to consumers globally, garden fresh & direct from source.

At the heart of the partnership is VAHDAM® India’s Direct Sourcing that procures directly from producers and ensures that farmers get optimum realisation. This creates a significant positive macro-impact in the form of improved amenities and better living conditions for the workers. The direct model also insulates producers from the volatility of auctions as VAHDAM® assures them of round-the-year offtakes. For consumers, it means top-quality, garden-fresh teas sourced directly from the tea-estates within days of harvest.

VAHDAM® India has pre-booked the DJ3 invoice of Castleton, Margaret’s Hope & Badamtam First flush harvest, which will be launched around the end of March.

“We are glad to formalize our partnership with Goodricke Group which owns some iconic tea estates in Darjeeling and Assam. Our partnership goes beyond procurement of teas : VAHDAM® is also actively working in Goodricke in many tea estates to provide digital learning programs to the children as a part of our TEAch Me social initiative,” said Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India.

Atul Asthana, CEO & MD of Goodricke Group said that he was delighted to partner with a new-age startup that has successfully created an Indian home-grown brand in international markets like the USA, Europe and the UK. He further added “we are glad to partner with a fast-growing and dynamic company like VAHDAM® India whose global ecosystem of consumers in over 130 countries can open so many new opportunities and avenues in the years to come. Of course, our single-estate teas are promoted by VAHDAM® in over 100 countries.

With a net revenue run rate of 200 crores, VAHDAM India is now India’s largest home-grown teas & superfoods brand. It has raised over US$17 million in venture funding from some of India’s top investors including Fireside Ventures, Sixth Sense Ventures, Mankind Pharma, SAR Group, Urmin Group, Chona Family and entrepreneurs like Kris Gopalkrishnan, Pankaj Chaddha, Amrish Rau amongst others.

Recently, VAHDAM partnered with BYJU’S, World’s most highly valued ed-tech and digital learning company, to make available access to high quality education to children in the Indian tea industry. Together, they have committed full academic program access to over 50,000 children by 2023.