ASICS expands retail concept in India with a new store in Orion Mall, Bengaluru

ASICS, the true sport performance brand, further strengthens its retail footprint in India with the launch of its new store in Orion Mall, Bengaluru. Spread over a total retail space of 1035 square feet, ASICS Orion Mall, Bengaluru promises a vibrant and immersive shopping experience in the area, showcasing brand’s entire running & training collection alongside sports style and performance categories.

Commenting on the launch Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia said, “As the world steps into the new normal where health and sustainability are the need of the hour, ASICS’s new store is completely aligned with our efforts to promote a sound body and mind experience for our consumers. Our constant endeavor has been to elevate and enhance the customer experience across all touchpoints and our retail footprint rightly addresses the growing consumer appetite in the South region for health, fitness and sports. With the outlook of the audiences increasingly skewing towards a fitter lifestyle, we firmly believe Sportswear is poised to grow significantly in the future. Our expansion plans will strategically cater to the demands of our consumer both a performance and personalization point of view. South India is a key strategic market for ASICS and we will continue to bring latest in retail experiences for our consumers to help them select the best products for their individual needs.”

ASICS is the acronym for ‘Anima Sana In Corpore Sano’, meaning ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’ in Latin, encouraging the pursuit of mental and physical health and well-being. This mantra will be consistently channeled through the fully integrated sports environment brought to life in an innovative and elevated shopping experience where both the mind and body are inspired.

The ASICS store at Orion Mall, Bengaluru has been developed with a unique concept design that strikes a balance with the highly technical aspects of the brand’s products with natural warm finishes, features and materials to create a powerful brand experience.