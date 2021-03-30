Amazon Food announces ‘Great Foodie Fest’ in Bengaluru

Amazon Food has announced the ‘Great Foodie Fest‘ – a 10-day long food extravaganza from March 26th until April 4th, 2021 in Bengaluru. During this unique food festival, customers can enjoy great deals and cashbacks on delicious orders from popular and hygiene certified restaurants and cloud kitchens around them with convenient doorstep delivery.

As a part of the food festival, customers can take part in a first of its kind inter-neighbourhood food face-off where they can enter by simply placing orders during the ‘Great Foodie Fest’. Customers have been divided into 5 teams across Bangalore based on their location – North Bengaluru Bingers, East Bengaluru Belters, Central Bengaluru Crunchers, West Bengaluru Munchers and South Bengaluru Snackers. The neighbourhood team with the maximum number of orders at the end of the fest wins the face-off. Winners of the face-off can enjoy extra 10% cashback, while Prime members can get 15% cashback on every order they place over the next one month.

During the ‘Great Foodie Fest’, customers can order and enjoy great deals from top outlets like Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Chai Point, Freshmenu, MOJO Pizza, Punjab Grill, Box 8 amongst others as well as city favourites such as Adiga’s, Empire, A2B, Anand Sweets, Kannan Café, Toscano, Pizza Bakery, Fatty Bao, Toast and Tonic, Toit, Burma Burma, Mamagoto, Brik Oven, Gilly’s, Big Pitcher, Kapoor’s Café, Chinita, Windmills Craftworks, Polar Bear and many more.

As a part of the event, Amazon is going behind the scenes and bringing a sneak peek into some of the most hygienic restaurants in the city. For the first time ever, customers will also get to hear the stories behind some of the city’s most iconic dishes straight from the chefs who have created them, explore open kitchens of Bengaluru and also take part in various activities like Food Hunt to unlock special offers and coupons.

Amazon Food can be accessed on the Amazon.in app or by clicking on the ‘Food’ icon in the category bar, simply searching for ’Amazon Food’ or by selecting ‘Amazon Food’ under ‘Shop by Category’.