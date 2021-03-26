Ritu Kumar launches affordable designer wear brand, aarké

After introducing the world to the modern and stylish Label Ritu Kumar and the distinctive Ritu Kumar Home, Mr. Amrish Kumar now launches aarké. Rooted in tradition fused with a modern spirit, aarké launching on 24th March’21, is for any woman who dresses with Indian sensibilities. With the idea of rediscovering and diversifying the offerings and to amplify the reach of Ritu Kumar, aarké caters to women who want affordable designer wear for occasions in their daily life.

Conceptualized and envisioned by Amrish Kumar, Managing Director & Creative Director of Ritu Kumar, aarké has the backing of a strong design team and the core sensibilities of the brand Ritu Kumar, aarké aims to bring to the market; quality, credibility and affordability with a collection that includes Kurtas, Kurtis, Dresses, Suit-sets, Tops & Bottoms and depicts the various needs of a multi-tasking urban woman.

“An aarké woman for us means – One that lives in the moment and is yet rooted in Indian sensibilities, is a multi-tasker, and someone who does not shy away from her preferences of what she wears. With aarké we aim to reach a more varied audience for whom design & quality along with a certain price sensitivity is at the core of her shopping,”, said Amrish Kumar.

Ritu Kumar’s charter involves pushing boundaries and forging alliances with design talent across the world to create a unique, sophisticated product that caters to a wide range of audiences. Designer Amrish Kumar is a second-generation entrepreneur, who was challenged to grow a largely boutique business into a highly successful, pan India women’s apparel company. The launch of aarké aims to bridge the gap between designer wear and price points.

The brand is presently available at www.aarke.in.