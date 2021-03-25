Water Kingdom celebrates Holi on Instagram with #GaanaGuessKaroContestJeeto

Since playing Holi is not an option this year, Water Kingdom is celebrating the festival with #GaanaGuessKaroContestJeeto on its Instagram Page. When you think of Holi, our Bollywood songs have always ruled our Holi Parties or get-togethers. Right from ‘Rang Barse’ to ‘Balam Pichkari’, to ‘Let’s play Holi’, we have a huge playlist!

Harping on this very playlist, Water Kingdom will run a contest from 24th to 29th March 2021 where the Water Park has posted a carousal of 8 Bollywood themed Holi creatives depicting a song. Followers have to guess the song, mention in the comment section and also get maximum likes on their own comment. The themed Water Park will be announcing winners on the 1st of April where top 10 participants will win couple passes to Water Kingdom.

“Every year Water Kingdom hosts one of the best Holi parties in the city and our patrons look forward to it. However, looking at the current situation we dint want to disappoint anyone and hence we thought of the #GaanaGuessKaroContestJeeto. Holi is always incomplete without our beloved festive themed songs from Bollywood. Taking cues from there, we hosted a digital campaign on our Social Media page to ensure we are engaging with our followers as well as letting them enjoy the Holi vibe even if they are at home”, said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom.