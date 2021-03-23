New tech creating packaging from orange peel capitalizes on socially responsible products: GlobalData

panish food manufacturer, AMC Natural Drinks, is taking steps to embrace environmental responsibility by launching its first ever plastic-free bottle made with citrus peels. This novel technology can help to avoid food waste, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions and capitalizes on growing consumer demand for more socially responsible products, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

As sustainability and environmental responsibility continue to be important themes for consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers are finding solutions for long-term problems, and appealing to this growing group of consumers. According to GlobalData’s latest COVID-19 recovery survey, 37% of European consumers say that how environmentally friendly the product or service is, always or often has the greatest influence in their product choice in the current situation*.

Elisabet Gonzalez, Innovation Team Leader at GlobalData, comments: “These results suggest a demand for environmentally friendly packaging and a potential for manufacturers to tap into this opportunity in order to increase consumer appeal for their brand. Brands should follow AMC Natural Drinks’ lead to capitalize on global consumer desire for more socially responsible products by investing in new technologies to develop novel packaging designs that can be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

There has been growing demand for more environmentally friendly products as the pandemic has made consumers more health and sustainability conscious. Consumers are seeking to do their part for the environment and purchasing these products provides satisfaction. Moreover, these feel-good choices can help consumers to gain a sense of control over their life during difficult times.

Gonzalez adds: “Growing demand for environmentally responsible products offers an opportunity for brands to develop more sustainable strategies in order to increase sales, as well as build a positive brand image. With several governments likely to put a ban on non-recyclable packaging in coming years, companies need to start preparing for it by developing sustainable long-term strategies to stay ahead of the competition.”

*Data taken from GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Consumer Survey Results – Week 11 (published 9th December 2020) – Global. Survey asked how ethical, environmentally friendly, socially responsible the product or service is. Combined responses: ‘Always’ or ‘Often’ influences my product choice than before the pandemic