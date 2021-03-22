Tumi leads innovation in travel lifestyle with the launch of first virtual store

Tumi, a leading international travel, lifestyle and performance luxury brand, has launched the breakthrough Tumi Virtual Store to debut its spring 2021 collection and deliver an immersive and enhanced Omnichannel experience to customers all around the Asia Paciﬁ c and Middle East region.

Ushering in a creative new age of digital retail that connects fans with the brand like never before, the Tumi virtual store is a dynamic storytelling medium that inspires customers to embark on a journey through thoughtfully designed interactive touch points and activations. From exploring the Virtual Store’s sophisticated visual presentation of a cutting-edge space to engaging with shareable social photo moments and entertaining minigames; guests can also discover Tumi products via mesmerizing 360° 3D and AR implementations and shop the Spring 2021 collection’s latest styles.

Further enhancing the overall Tumi O2O (“Online to Offl ine” but also “Offl ine to Online”) shopping experience, the Virtual Store is connected to other Tumi shopping channels via its Chat & Shop function allowing for seamless customer movement to the point of purchase. Customers exploring the Virtual Store can easily connect with sales associates to ask for advice and questions, and to place orders, or they can do so via the connected local e-commerce websites. Furthermore, those visiting the Tumi physical stores in the region can explore the Tumi digital landscape via in-store kiosks, for an enhanced offl ine experience.

With the goal of being everywhere where the customer is, the Virtual Store adds another dimension in Tumi’s evolving omnichannel retailing approach conveying both the best of Tumi’s modern design aesthetic and its commitment to innovation. As another pioneering landmark for the brand, the launch of the Tumi Virtual Store also sees TUMI rollout its ﬁrst-ever Regional Livestream Event, bringing all of the Asia Paciﬁ c and Middle East customers together in the digital realm to unveil the Spring 2021 collection.

More than just a shopping destination, the new Tumi Virtual Store engages visitors with digital interactive activities that off er a fresh, state-of-theart evolution of more traditional digital retail concepts.