Worldmark to launch first flagship QSR of The Appumm House

The newly launched delivery place, The Appumm House, is bringing one of the most loved South Indian breakfast favorites, appumm – an item which is rarely found in North India – straight to your homes with a new delivery outlet in Gurgaon.

Founded by Gaurav Sahai, chief curator of the brand, along with Priyanka Tiwari and Satish Bhatia, The Appumm House is a new small coastal food delivery venture with a unique twist – where hot appumm are prepared on a traditional ‘appachatti’ with several different stews, curries, and garnishes that will leave consumers in awe with this delectable culinary cuisine. While the traditional Kerala Appumm is a flatbread, the one served at The Appumm House is a unique bowl-shaped appumm that is 4 inches deep and 8 inches in diameter.

There is a large variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian appums, including combinations like spinach and carrot, curry leaf, Chettinad, gassi, Ghee roast, sukka, crab tawa fry, chill fry, platters, parotta rolls, Andhra paneer roll, kanpati masala roll, chicken ghee roast roll, etc.. They also have a unique variety of curries including drumstick pulimunchi, pineapple yellow curry, Malabar white stew, mushroom curry, Goan fish curry, and loads more.

The Appumm House, which was launched in Delhi-NCR just two months ago is coming up with their first flagship QSR in Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurgaon. By the end of this year, the brand plans on opening another one outlet in South Delhi.

The brand has over 50 varieties of non-vegetarian and 30 varieties of vegetarian appumms in its menu. Over 70% of its menu is influenced by Mangalore, extremely vibrant and full of flavour. The rest of the menu is curated from Kerala, Andhra, Goa, and Konkan.