Just Cavalli plans robust expansion in India, to launch 200 stores in 2021

Leading retail partners and distributors for premium and luxury brands, AP Group announces a robust expansion plan for their Italian brand – Just Cavalli in India. The group aims to launch 200 offline stores in the year 2021, which was announced at a press event in New Delhi.

AP Group COO, Adi Shroff further added “Last year was full of challenges for retail at large, but we at AP Group have done fairly well on the market share side, and we intend to invest in the new product development to keep ahead of the curve.”

Founder & CEO of Time Management Services, the parent company of the Italian Brand Just Cavali -Marco Sieber addressed the media via video message “Just Cavalli is an Italian brand and we are very proud of our heritage. We represent lifestyle – dolce vita the joy of life. We stand for diversity, and daring; to be different in terms of products in terms of design, expression colours. Our new Serpentine range offers almost 25 variants in the world-renowned snake design. Our designs have always been linked to Animalia, patterns linked to snakes, and our iconic glam chic snake family that you see in the collection.”

He added “We have an advantage of this unique design offering for our customers and gain an advantage in the competitive environment, both offline and online. I would like to thank our partner AP group for representing our colours our brand our identity our values in India. Especially Mr. Adi Shroff, who is leading us towards our penetration of the Indian market, putting us on the map; making us more famous in India.”

While many brands have been reducing their offline presence; AP group has a robust expansion strategy, brimming with confident growth and response to their offline business. The brand also announced its plans to launch 50 new variants in their best-selling serpentine collection; declaring a spectacular 6X growth over the last six months.