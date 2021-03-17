Logistics aggregator Shiprocket names Romil Puri as VP, Seller Excellence

Shiprocket, one of India’s leading tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, is currently in the middle of robust expansion as it continues to onboard industry experts for its leadership team. Recently, the AI-powered platform has onboarded Romil Puri as the Vice President for Seller Excellence.

Romil has moved to Shiprocket from leading a eCommerce company, Snapdeal, where he was working as the Senior Director of the Supply Chain Department. He has also been associated with notable organizations like Dabur and Super Max in the United Arab Emirates.

With over 9 years of professional experience in Category Management and Supply Chain Management, Romil possesses an exceptional ability to strategize and build scalable businesses. Having received his PGDM in Marketing Management from IIM Calcutta, Romil also specializes in vendor management, strategic planning, and performance improvement across both Indian and international markets.

Coming with a vision of superior seller experience, Romil will be setting up the seller excellence vertical and will focus on driving improvements in Shiprocket’s user experience through SOPs, setting up the NDR process, making weight resolutions smooth, and uplifting seller satisfaction across all touch-points between the sellers and Shiprocket.

Speaking on the announcement, Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket’s stellar growth thus far, has been the result of our constant focus on embracing innovation to enhance our value proposition. Consistently bolstering seller experience is a core part of this strategy. It is to further grow in this direction that we have onboarded Romil Puri as the Vice President for Seller Excellence. A young, motivated professional with industry-rich experience, Romil has a proven track record and we are confident that his entrepreneurial and forward-thinking approach will lead Shiprocket towards greater heights.”

Adding to this, Puri said, “I am delighted to be a part of the leadership team of a distinguished platform such as Shiprocket in the next phase of my career. My plans for Shiprocket include bolstering infrastructure and driving projects for improving seller NPS and minimizing seller churn from Shiprocket. I look forward to working closely with the team to achieve these goals.”

A data-driven logistics platform, Shiprocket has 100,000+ active D2C sellers on board coupled with channel partnerships with more than 20 courier companies. At present, Shiprocket is striving to expand and strengthen its logistics and fulfillment network PAN India and across select international markets.