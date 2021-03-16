iD Fresh Food launches first e-commerce platform

India’s largest fresh food brand, iD Fresh Food, strengthens its presence in the burgeoning e-commerce space, with the launch of its maiden online store – https://shop.idfreshfood.com/. In response to the significant surge in customer demand for iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, particularly since the onset of pandemic-induced lifestyle changes, the Bengaluru-based company has set up its own online store for the blockbuster product.

iD’s coffee vertical, launched in October 2018, got a remarkable boost in January 2021, with the launch of three unique blends of iD’s first-of-its-kind Instant Filter Coffee Liquid – Strong, Bold & Intense; helping its customers enjoy ‘restaurant-like’ filter coffee at home. Strong offers a traditional blend of 70% coffee and 30% chicory, while Bold is a combination of 80% coffee and 20% chicory, and Intense is 100% coffee for the purists who like their coffee blended with nothing but coffee.

Over the last year, iD’s Filter coffee has grown 85% month on month, and the company expects the segment to grow even faster in the coming year with the launch of their e-commerce platform.

Commenting on iD’s maiden e-commerce venture, Musthafa PC, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown countless challenges our way, but it has also presented new opportunities. As a business operating in the fresh food industry, we see this as the right time to explore new horizons and sell online on our own platform. Our very first product in this e-commerce space, iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, will cater to coffee connoisseurs across India, providing them with restaurant- like filter coffee in the comforts of their home. By May 2021, we plan to start shipping to the overseas markets.”

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD has revolutionised the coffee industry, much like it did with its flagship products in the idly and dosa batter market. The USP remains 100% natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, synthetic stabilizers, artificial colours, or flavours.

Rahul Gandhi, CMO of iD Fresh Food noted, “2020 has spurred the resurgence of making authentic filter coffee at home – albeit with minimal fuss and in no time! What’s more, iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid offers options that cater to different palates and preferences. While the lockdown and work-from-home norm seems to have spurred the customer demand, the month-on-month sales have been growing even as the country continues its ‘unlock’ process. iD is optimistic about the next wave of growth.”

iD Filter Coffee Liquid makes no ordinary cup of coffee. It comprises the finest ingredients – Robusta and Arabica beans carefully hand-picked from coffee plantations in Chikmagalur and Coorg – to yield a thick, strong and aromatic liquid for the best filter coffee experience. All three blends can be added straight out of the packet to some hot milk and sugar for a cup of aromatic filter coffee in an instant!

Pavan Kumar BVS, CBO of iD Fresh Food further stated, “As India’s recovery from the pandemic takes place, iD is making conscious efforts to boost the business ecosystem and opportunities for growth. We need to deliver scalable solutions that reach all markets – across India as well as abroad. With our own e-commerce platform for iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, we are paving the way for a fresh disruption.”

The ‘Made in India’ iD Fresh Filter Coffee Liquid comes in an ergonomic packaging that helps retain its freshness and strong aroma. For the inaugural period, shipping is free across the country. For international orders, shipping and handling rates will vary based on the destination.