Retail inflation rises to three month high of 5.03% in February

Retail inflation in February rose to 5.03 per cent, according to data released by the government.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 4.06 per cent in January 2021, said an official statement released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.Food inflation jumped to 3.87 per cent in February as compared to 1.89 per cent in the previous month.

The inflation rose on the back of rising food and fuel prices in the country.

The manufacturing sector output contracted by 2 per cent in January while mining output declined by 3.7 by per cent. The rising global crude prices will continue to add inflationary risks going ahead and CPI will remain elevated.