DLF Avenue: Unmalling the quintessential mall experience in Delhi

DLF, known for being one of the pioneers of the retail revolution in India has launched DLF Avenue- a first-of-its kind social and retail space in the capital that aims at ‘unmalling’ the quintessential mall experience and values quality over quantity.

With tastefully designed space and community experiences, DLF Avenue aims to be the city’s vibrant social address where everyone comes together, gets together with all the freedom to work, play, and dine in the same space. The bustling hub – with distinct offerings – aims to cater to every millennial’s core needs which are to socialise, rejuvenate, and celebrate.

Firsts in the Category

DLF Avenue is a first of its kind concept where retail and F&B scenes are cleverly bridged. The mall offers many firsts in its category:

Leading brands in western, athleisure fashion and sports with international names including Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Forever-21, Desigual, Replay, American Eagle, Superdry Sport, M.A.C, The Body Shop, Go Sport and more

Dedicated floor for ethnic and contemporary Indian zone with homegrown labels such as Frontier Raas, Ritu Kumar, House of Raisons, Meena Bazaar, Kalpana, Biba, Ancestry, Suvasa, Anokhi and more. Taking the make in India story to the next level.

Live at DLF Avenue – an open to air culture hub, with resplendent greenery, to host events like artisanal markets, live gigs, concerts, colourful festivals, etc. The space has a recreation zone, featuring basketball and skateboarding where people are seen taking time out to mingle and play

First ever curated, dedicated F&B zone with 3 floors of restaurant space featuring a mix of cuisines from the world over presented in unique dining formats.

COMMONS: Where Food is Fashion @DLF Avenue, Saket

COMMONS is Delhi’s first dedicated F&B district hosting some of the country’s most popular restaurants, bars and cafes spread over three floors. This curation aims to make food the new fashion. Apart from food from all over the world presented in new and innovative formats, the trendy F&B destination that is COMMONS has a lot to offer including:

Food rooted in cultures having global accents

Restaurants that satiate the body as well as the soul with great food and ambience for meaningful social contact with loved ones, friends and colleagues

A new dimension on nightlife experiences cleverly interspersed with retail in the city

A perfect hot spot for weekend brunches, business breakfasts, casual lunches, dressed up dinners and anything in between

COMMONS features a one-of-a-kind space, The Social Steps, an urban architectural element designed for quick catch ups, lazy hangouts, casual meetings, or whatever strikes the consumer’s fancy. Both make for an elevated social experience. The curation of F&B space across three levels includes The Big Chill Café, Chili’s, Café Delhi Heights, Laid Back Café, Mai Bao, Sibang Bakery, Fio Pop, Hey Cha, Ping’s Orient Café, Savya Rasa, Costa Coffee, Chaayos, Barbeque Nation, Smokehouse Deli, Mahabelly, Canabeans and Cinnabon.

Coming Soon

Restaurants which are going to open soon include: Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi, Cookie N Crème, Toasted, Perch, Global Indian, Taproom, Pot Pot, The Drunken Botanist, Tablespoon, Café Tesu, Soy Soi, Haldiram’s, Imperfecto, The Tangra Project, American Made, Social, Lies By Bent Chair

The Visionaries

The winning team behind the disruptive DLF Avenue is Pushpa Bector – Executive Director, DLF Retail and Muckth Dograa, Centre Head, DLF Avenue.

“The idea was to give a new age identity to this mall, and therefore we created a space which is now attracting the Millennials. We had luxury property, family zones and other destination properties, but we didn’t have anything for the Millennials in Delhi, and therefore we wanted to create something for them. We created COMMONS, which is a unique new F&B destination. We also wanted to bust the myth of putting F&B to the second or top floor, and therefore went with the idea of having the F&B on the ground floor from an anchor store. We have 34 brands here and we have dedicated 38-39 percent of the entire space to this segment. The idea is to create a destination and make DLF Avenue, the first choice of the Millennials. We want people to come here, work by the day, pick up lunch, and create a cool spot. For Millennials, experience is the key, and we are giving experience at every part of the way. From a cuisine point of view, we have covered most of the cuisines, and the curation here is more experiential,” says Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail.