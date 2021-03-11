Reliance, Flipkart to cover cost of vaccination for all employees

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees and their immediate family, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate looks to safeguard them against the Covid-19 virus.

India’s largest private company joins the likes of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, and public sector lender State Bank of India among others who are bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees and their dependents.

“As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children. You and your family’s safety and well-being is our responsibility,” said Nita Ambani, non-executive director, Reliance Industries and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, in an internal communication to all employees, as per a PTI report.

E-commerce major Flipkart too announced that it will cover the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so. In a communication to employees, Flipkart said it anticipates the next phase of the vaccination drive to cover all citizens, in addition to the current priority groups, according to PTI.

“While we wait for the Government’s decision on the next phase, I am happy to share that Flipkart Group has decided to cover 100 per cent of the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents. You can choose to be reimbursed for the costs of the vaccinations or get them free of charge at a partner hospital,” the company said.