Walmart ties up with TikTok to host new livestream shopping feature

fter running a successful pilot, retail giant Walmart is now set to host another livestream shopping event on TikTok on Thursday.

The new Spring Shop-Along will run this Thursday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on the Walmart TikTok channel. Like the prior holiday event, the new livestream shopping event will see various TikTok creators joining to talk about and demonstrate their favorite items, as per TechCrunch.

The creators, according to TechCrunch, will demo their skincare, makeup and hair routines and reveal the Walmart beauty products they’re using during the 60-minute live event. Featured beauty brands will include NYX, Maybelline, The Lip Bar, Bliss, Kim Kimble and Marc Jacobs fragrances.

Viewers watching the event will be able to get beauty tips as well as shop the products featured directly in the TikTok app by tapping on product “pins.” This will allow them to add items to their cart that they can then check out either during or after the event.

“Brands have found a unique home on TikTok to create content that speaks to the community and inspires engagement, whether it’s participating in trends or discovering new products,” said Blake Chandlee, president of TikTok Global Business Solutions, in a statement about Walmart’s plans.

“The TikTok community enjoyed shopping while engaging with their favourite creators. During the event, we netted 7X more views than anticipated and grew our TikTok followers by 25 per cent,” added William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

“We will continue to bring more shopping experiences to TikTok in the coming months by partnering with creators to highlight different products via different formats,” White added.