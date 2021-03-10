Quiet hiring market for Retail in upcoming quarter, but increase in payroll expected: Manpower Survey

Job seekers in the Retail sector and wholesale sector can expect a quiet labor market in the upcoming quarter, according to a survey by Manpower Group in which surveryed employers reported a Net Employment Outlook of +2%.

Hiring plans have weakened both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, decreasing by 3 and 25 percentage points, respectively.

According to the survey, Indian employers report cautious hiring plans for the final quarter of 2020. With 7% of employers anticipating an increase in payrolls, 3% forecasting a decrease and 54% expecting no change, the resulting Net Employment Outlook is +4%.

Once the data is adjusted to allow for seasonal variation, the Outlook stands at +3%. Hiring sentiment is the weakest since the survey began 15 years ago, remaining relatively stable when compared with the previous quarter, but declining by 16 percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago.

Hiring intentions in in both the North and the South are the

weakest reported since the survey began in 2005, while

employers in the West match their weakest forecast, last

reported in the previous quarter.

Employers in all four regions expect to increase payrolls

during the next three months. The strongest labor market

is expected in the East, where the Net Employment Outlook

is +5%. Elsewhere, limited job gains are anticipated in the

North, with an Outlook of +4%, and in both the South and

the West, with Outlooks of +3%.