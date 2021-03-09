WoodenStreet to spend $5 mn for expanding its warehouse capacity by 5X

Leading furniture e-commerce WoodenStreet is planning to expand its current warehouse capacity by fivefold to a total of 50 Lakh sqft across India in the upcoming 24-36 months. The company plans to invest around 4 to 5 Million USD to tackle this massive supply-chain and warehousing expansion —including hiring 250-300 individuals from logistics and supply-chain domain.

The company recently launched its largest national warehouse in Jodhpur (with an area of more than 2.5 lakh sqft, equivalent to 5 football stadiums). Currently, it maintains 20+ warehouses & distribution centers with a total area of 10 lakh sqft spread across the country.

“At the core of this planned expansion—which sits at 50 lakh sqft—we have set afoot a larger drive of broadening our business at the grassroots level”, says Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet. “By augmenting our expansion to Make-in-India initiative, we plan to empower local artisans through our platform, enabling them to expand their trade horizons across the nation and making it easier for them to do business”, he further explains.

To keep up with a high volume of logistics, the company also upgraded its warehouses with the latest stacking technology and also launched an in-house WMS App (Warehouse Management System) that ditches bar-code scanners and instead uses extremely-affordable and easily scalable QR-code technology, empowered through smartphones.

Founded in 2015, WoodenStreet is a one-stop-shop for affordable luxury furniture, décor and furnishings encompassing a network covering more than 300 cities through 100+ delivery hubs and 25+ Experience stores.

Last year, the company had expanded its reach in West Bengal, Kerala and the Delhi-NCR by opening new experience stores. This year’s brick-and-mortar expansion is aimed at bringing its 2019 target of 50+ experience stores to an end, with a plan to reach 100+ stores across India in the next 36 months.