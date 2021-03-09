Indian retail market has witnessed massive 3X growth over last decade: Report

The ‘Online+Offline’ model – resulting from convergence of retail channels and evolution of capabilities via tech-enabled collaborations – is expected to help in addition of 12 million new jobs and US $125 billion in retail exports, a report by Nasscom-Technopak said. The report titled, ‘Retail 4.0: India story – Unlocking Value through Online and Offline Collaborations’ said the Indian retail market has witnessed a massive growth of 3X over the last decade. The retail sector contributed about 10 per cent to India’s GDP in financial year 2019-20 and 8 per cent to the total workforce with more than 35 million employees.

“COVID-19 has been a litmus test for resilience and adaptability, and the Indian retail sector has been largely successful in navigating the crisis by accelerating digital adoption and the shift to online in the country,” it said.

The convergence of retail channels and the collective evolution of their capabilities via tech-enabled collaborations will define the ‘Retail 4.0’ evolution in India, it added.

Retail 4.0 will result in a significant rise in the size of the domestic market, job creation, and exports.

The changing demand and supply drivers are likely to accelerate the growth momentum, with the India retail market reaching up-to USD 1.5 trillion by financial year 2030 and add more than 25 million new jobs by financial year 2030, the report said.

“Of this, a lion’s share will be the ‘Offline+Online’ model which will account for 50 per cent of the total retail employment addition – almost 12 million, enable USD 125 billion worth of exports and account for 37 per cent of total retail tax contribution amounting to approximately USD 8 billion incremental GST contribution by 2030,” it added.

With the increasing rise in ‘Digital Natives’ and tech-savvy customers, retailers are embracing the use of data-driven advanced analytics, and prediction technology to tailor customer-centric product/service offerings leading to enhanced personalisation experience.

Further, to minimise and alter cost structures effectively, retailers both traditional and online are increasingly digitising point-of-sale (PoS), in-store operations, and inventory tracking in face of evolving demand, the report said.

As per the NASSCOM-Technopak survey of over 360 retail stakeholders, 79% respondents strongly felt that technology will play a pivotal role in the growth of Indian retail.

There has been a rising awareness and willingness to embrace online with 70 per cent respondents having a positive outlook towards Online+Offline collaborations.