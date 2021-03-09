Uniqlo overtakes Inditex’s Zara as the world’s most valuable fashion company

In Feruary 2021, for the first time ever, the stock value of the parent company of Japanese leisurewear chain Uniqlo, has surpassed the value of Spain’s Inditex, the group that owns and operates Zara, among others.

In terms of market capitalisation, the Japanese fashion company is now at the very top of the global clothing industry, Nikkei reported.

According to a Nikkei report on February 19, 2021, the value of Fast Retailing, the Japanese parent of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, reached 10.87 trillion yen ($103 billion) at the end of trading, putting it at the top of the global apparel industry in terms of market capitalization.

This marks the first time Fast Retailing topped Zara’s Spanish parent Inditex, which had a market cap of about 81.7 billion euros ($99 billion) at Monday’s close and 80.8 billion euros at the end of Tuesday. The Japanese retailer’s share price has steadily climbed since last August.

Fast Retailing operates around 2,300 Uniqlo stores around the world. Its home market of Japan has 815 stores, with China as the second-largest market with 791 locations. 60% of all stores are in Asia, excluding Japan.